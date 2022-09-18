Trends impacting business education in 2022

By Tapan Kumar Nayak

Education is the most powerful weapon which widens our experience and changes the way we perceive things. Ensuring quality higher education is one of the most important ways to empower the future generation. Since the onset of the pandemic, the traditional ways have become outdated. Transformational activities with the continuous and relative changes are put into action in order to adapt to the situation.

There are new trends impacting business education in 2021-22. Today’s generation is highly tech-savvy and with the emergence of new technologies, education in all tiers is possible with mobile technology, cloud services, and virtual reality, thereby creating new possibilities for accessible, immersive learning. Online courses are the most popular way of experiencing higher education.

There are different new applications providing e-learning which give an opportunity to engage in recreational and interest-driven learning. These apps have witnessed an estimated 43.5% increase. There are various micro-courses that business schools collaborate with in order to upskill their students with the best knowledge. These courses, accessible on platforms such as NPTEL, Upgrade, Coursera, simplilearn, etc. saw a 48.6% increase. Coursera witnessed a spike in the number of learners from 45 million to 76 million.

Further, through immersive learning technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, the absorption process and short span of remembering problems can be tackled. E-learning enhances the learners’ retention rate from 25% to 60%. Thanks to hybrid mode of learning environment, virtual business school campuses have come into existence where adaptive learning, artificial learning, and automation are transforming the teaching-learning experience in classrooms.

So far, about 21% of colleges have adopted the hybrid model of learning. Deployment of AI-powered personal assistants to keep a check on students’ concentration and gestures is a successful way to adapt to the situations in a VUCA world.

Climatic condition with huge environmental instability in the form of uncertain diseases and extreme weather conditions have defined numerous boundaries and limitations. But the digital technology is helping educators and learners transcend these boundaries. By leveraging innovative technologies, international immersive programmes are looping in best talents to decode the future career options of students. Estimates suggest that the online learning market is expected to rise to $50 billion by 2026.

Business school educators are mapping technological changes to help learners be on top of the latest trends such as analytics, adaptive learning, robotics, IoT, etc.

There’s been an increasing focus on building soft skills such as critical thinking, empathy, assertiveness, and teamwork. Hence, from the perspective of Industry 4.0 and the emerging Industry 5.0, the objective is to latch on to the latest trends to create empowered human capital.

The author is director, Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad.

