Bureau of Indian Standards aims to set up 10,000 clubs in schools, colleges this fiscal

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) plans to create 10,000 dedicated clubs across schools and colleges in India by March next year, according to an official statement. BIS claims to have already set up 1,037 clubs, the last fiscal year. With this move, the government body aims to introduce the concept of standardisation and quality at an early age for students. BIS as a national standards body is tasked by the central government of India to create a robust quality ecosystem in the country through its core activities of standardisation and certification.

As per the statement each standards club comprises a science teacher as its mentor and a minimum of 15 students as the members. The statement further mentioned that the aim of these clubs is to expose science students of grade nine and above to the concepts with the help of student centric activities. The body had launched this concept of creating the standards club in schools and colleges to achieve its aim.

“BIS in its first year of 2021-22 established 1,037 Standards Clubs across India and upon realising the potential and success of the endeavour, the target has been enhanced to create 10,000 clubs by the end of 2022-23,” the official statement by the department of consumer affairs noted.

BIS stated that it is following up with schools and colleges on pan-India basis and has already created over 1,755 clubs and many more are in its advanced stage of approvals. Till date over 43,000 students are members of these standards clubs as per the statement.

“The values children are exposed to, in their formative years, get embedded in their young minds and serve as a force multiplier that has the capacity to transform the future of the nation,” the statement further explained.

With inputs from PTI

