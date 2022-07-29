Bundelkhand University partners with Edu Brain Overseas to provide paid international internships

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to initiate international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students. The agreement was signed in the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, Registrar, Mukesh Pandey, vice president, and Som Sharma, Edu Brain Overseas director, and Supria Rai, assistant director, Edu Brain Overseas, among others.

“Edu Brain Overseas and Bundelkhand University will aim to provide the best-suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Sharma said.

Furthermore, he added that Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the application process, help them with paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counselling.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand, a statement said. In addition, it assists young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, helps to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, and develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment.

In a recent development, Edu Brain Overseas has also partnered with Invertis University in July 2022. According to the company, the collaboration aims to provide international internships to students. Furthermore, during May 2022, the educational institution also partnered with SRM University with the aim to facilitate students with international internship opportunities.

Edu Brain Overseas claims to support students with the overall process of internships. In addition, the platform also aims to offer placement opportunities to the students. Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in countries such as Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia and New Zealand. During April 2022, the company also announced its partnership with Desh Bhagat University with the objective to provide overseas internships to students.

Read Also: Jammu and Kashmir administration names 18 schools after martyrs, eminent persons