Building a global learning community with future learning systems

– By Sushma Raturi

In a world where we are experiencing disruptions, like the pandemic, social unrest and political polarization, there is an urgent need to be more proactive in planning across the entire continuum of education for the future.

Education across the globe has now reached an inflection point. Breakthroughs in digital technology have been spurring transformation in both teaching and learning experiences for many years, but the situation that arose out of the Covid 19 pandemic has put technology front and centre of the evolution in education.

Today, web 2.0 is making way for web 3.0 which will decentralize information. Neuroweb is set to transform the user experience. Blended pedagogy is becoming the new norm. New-age instructional systems are set to change the learning experience and environment. Student engagement is taking precedence over teacher dominance. Self-paced learning, adaptive learning, and AI-powered experiential learning are fast gaining traction across educational institutions. Interoperability in digital networks is set to create links between disparate datasets for efficient use of information by all stakeholders.

Being future-ready is the need of the hour and education must evolve to teach children the skills they need to flourish in a fast changing world. To meet the future demands of education, we need a platform that is created around a common shared goal of developing new age pedagogy and transforming the learner experience. Future learning systems is just such a platform.

The idea behind future learning systems is to empower educators to be entrepreneurial and innovative so that they develop nimble and amenable systems for the education of the future. Such an immersive program will help the educators develop a deeper understanding of the following aspects:

New age instructional systems that make best use of new strategies like lucid learning and ICT integrated curriculum that will further enhance their capability for interoperability

New age assessments that deal with competency-based learning, skills, attitudes and values

Role of new technology and ways of leveraging it with additional human connections to expand access to quality content and meaningful learning experiences

Revolutionizing education by piecing together resources, research and ideas for making connections through their own lens to curate the content

Inter relations among heterogeneous e-learning systems for the classrooms of the future

How to optimise and navigate through NeuroWeblinked groups

Transitioning to mass-scale personalized lifelong learning

Providing opportunities for international collaboration

A future learning system must be embedded with quality enhancing measures so that the educators will be able to respond to the future global uncertainties with confidence and elan. Such an endeavour will mobilise experts, eminent educators from across the world, and align learning communities around a shared goal towards building future learning ecosystems. These aspirational communities will connect educators, organisations and systems that are eager to learn and innovate, share and learn from each other.

Building a global learning community shall also be a step towards democratizing knowledge in the digital age. By leveraging technology, the best pedagogical practices may be shared across geographies and contribute towards the fulfilment of UN’s Sustainable Development Goal number 4, which envisions inclusive and equitable quality education to promote lifelong learning and opportunities for all. This ideal may be in the future, but the preparation for it begins now – with future learning systems.

The author is member secretary, Academic Council at Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR)