Budget 2020: Expectations for start-up, tech, education

Budget must focus on start-up growth

Budget 2020-21: Jobs are created by meaningful, tech-driven education reforms, says Zishaan Hayath, co-founder & CEO, Toppr. “While steps like NRF are promising, we need action. Harnessing the potential of young India is vital, and an opportunity to do so shouldn’t go waste,” he says. He adds future of education is personalisation, and it can only be achieved through investments in R&D. “There are 4,000 edtech start-ups in India, and the Centre should take steps to encourage start-up growth, maybe through tax incentives in the Budget.”

Focal points have to be tech, e-learning

We hope to see a reform-oriented education policy, says Rupal Dalal, JD Institute of Fashion Technology. “In Budget 2019, the Centre had Rs 93,847.64 crore for education, of which Rs 37,461.01 crore was for higher education; I expect more allocation in Budget 2020,” Dalal adds. She says focus on e-learning and technology is needed, as on GST. “The govt should reconsider GST rates on higher education, make educational loans cheaper.”

Must strengthen primary education

Effective ways to improve quality of teaching must be formulated, says Manek Daruvala, the founder & director of MBA entrance exam coach TIME. “Teaching needs to be made worthwhile for those with academic excellence. Today, teaching is seen as a career for the ones who can’t get into anything else,” he adds. Towards this, the govt has to invest in education, create an enabling environment for private sector, which will attract both capital, brainpower.”

