BTEUP Result 2019 Even Semester: Uttar Pradesh board announces results- check at result.bteupexam.in

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2019: Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared results for the even semester exams on Tuesday. Those students, who sat for their second, fourth, and sixth semesters can see their results through the official websites – bteup.ac.in and results.bteupexam.in.

The even semester exams (second, fourth and sixth) which were conducted in May and June this year at a number several polytechnic institutions across the state, will now have their detailed mark sheets.

BTEUP results 2019: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Candidates looking to check their results may check at the official website for the exam results, which is result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: They may now enter their enrollment number in the space provided

Step 3: After this, the candidates may choose “show result”

Step 4: As soon as the result appears, you can download it, save the copy and also take a print out of the same for later use

Established in 1958, the State Board Of Technical Education and Training held its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in the year 1960. Currently, the Board organises exams for nearly 38,000 students from 52 different disciplines from all four years of several courses at institutions associated with the Board.

