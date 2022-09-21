BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022: Link for downloading 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester results activated at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 download link: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for BTEUP Even Semester 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the BTEUP Even Semester can download their results using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. The link for downloading UP BTE Polytechnic results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th Semesters are available at urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in.

According to the media reports, a total number of candidates applied for the said exam is 2.87 lakh out of which 2.75 lakh candidates appeared. The overall passing percentage is recorded at 66.05%. Candidates can download BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Also Read| KEAM 2022 round one allotment list to be out today at cee.kerala.gov.in

How and Where to download BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BTEUP- urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page where you have to enter the application number, date of birth, captcha and other details. Then, BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022: Overview

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh, BTEUP conducted the said exam from June 25 to July 18 across 398 exam centres. As per data, around 287935 candidates registered for the exam out of which 275492 candidates appeared for the exam. The candidates can now download their results using their enrollment number from the official website.

Also Read| IIM CAT 2022: Last date today to register for CAT exams at iimcat.ac.in, Check easy steps & important updates

As per results, this year, the pass percentage for the said exam is recorded at 66.05 percent. Priya Gupta topped the June 2022 annual exam with 87.24 percent while Mohd. Kuresh secured the second position with a percentage of 86.10% and Vaishnavi Jaiswal topped the June 2022 semester exam with 91 percent.