BTech in Computational Engineering: IIT announces new programme; check eligibility, career prospects 

IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad recently introduced India’s first BTech programme in Computational Engineering. All students graduating in BTech Computational Engineering will receive interdisciplinary training.

This will help them gain expertise in state-of-the art numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulation of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control and optimization, data analytics, and machine learning.

BTech in Computational Engineering: Course structure

This is a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate programme which is equally divided into eight semesters of six months each.

During the first five semesters, all students will be taught at length on various subjects. These include: mathematical methods, numerical techniques, the development of mathematical models, computer simulations, optimization, high-performance computing, data analytics, and machine learning.

In the last three semesters, students will have the option of choosing from a variety of electives in order to do more specialised learning.

These electives will include various subjects such as advanced manufacturing, structural design, process engineering, materials design, chip design and biomedical engineering.

BTech in Computational Engineering: Eligibility

Just like any other programme in IIT Hyderabad, admission in BTech in Computational Engineering is also done on the basis of IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced scores. Apart from this, candidates also need to clear class 12 9or equivalent) from any of the recognised state or central boards.

BTech in Computational Engineering: Course fee

General, EWS and OBC category

Students falling under this category will have to pay 1 lakh per semester except for the BTech 2022 batch.

SC/ST or PH category

These students are fully exempted from the tuition fees.

Other than these fees, there are other additional charges which are added to the tuition fees such as welfare funds, hostel and mess charges.

Students should keep in mind that there is no exemption on these additional charges for students belonging to SC/ST or PH category.

BTech in Computational Engineering: Career prospects

BTech in Computational Engineering has various career prospects. Students after finishing their studies in this programme can go into experience in numerical algorithms and methods, strong foundation in scientific computing, system design and simulation, proficiency in computing tools and techniques and readiness for Industry 4.0 i.e. automation of machines through cyber physical systems and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

