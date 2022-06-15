BSEH Result 2022: Board silence sparks confusion over Haryana Class 12 result date

BSEH Class 12 Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH)is still to come up with an official declaration regarding the announcement of Class 12 board exam results even as some reports suggest that the scores will be announced on Wednesday (June 15). The board is also yet to notify the result date for the Class 10 exams.

The board has resorted to silence about the Class 12 results time and date. Reports on Tuesday said that BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh had confirmed that the Class 12 results would be declared on Wednesday or Thursday, raising hope among students that the exam outcome would be declared shortly. But no confirmation has come from the BSEH office so far.

Experts and academics have advised students trawling the Internet for information regarding the results to stay vigilant. Some reports, citing unnamed sources, have said that the Class 12 results would be declared on Wednesday.

One report said BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh had assured the students that the Class 12 results would be declared by Wednesday. The report added that the official said the board was trying its best to announce the Class 12 result on Wednesday. If delayed, the results would be announced on Thursday, the report added.

Singh is also quoted in the report as saying that the Class 10 results 2022 would be declared by June 25.

The BSEH Class 12 results will be published online and made available to the students via the board’s official website. In order to access the results, the students will have to provide their roll number and date of birth and any additional information that is asked for. Once the details are submitted, the digital scorecard will appear on the screen. The digital scorecard can be downloaded and saved for future reference.