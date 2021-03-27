  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSEH Haryana Board Exam Date 2021: Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams Dates, Schedule Here

By:
March 27, 2021

As per the schedule announced by the state board, the board exams for students of class XII will set off from April 20. Similarly, two days later from April 22, the students of class Xth will write the annual board exams.

BSEH Haryana Board Exam Date 2021: Ending the uncertainty for students of class 10 and 12, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the schedule for conducting the annual board exams. Even as the number of Coronavirus cases increase across the country, the BSEH has decided to conduct the exam from the month of April only. As per the schedule announced by the state board, the board exams for students of class XII will set off from April 20. Similarly, two days later from April 22, the students of class Xth will write the annual board exams, the Indian Express reported.

As the Coronavirus pandemic washed out almost the entire session for students, the board has decided to ask as many as 50 percent of the questions in the papers in objective mode. Previously the board had also reduced the syllabus for the students who are appearing in the exams this year by 30 percent. The board in addition to announcing the final board exams schedule also released the practical exam dates for the students of class Xth and XIIth.

As per the announcement, the schools have been instructed to wrap up the practical examinations for the students between April 5 and April 10 so that the students are not overburdened by the practical exams at the time of their final board exams. As per the schedule announced by the state board, students would get about 10-12 days time for self study before taking on their board exams after the completion of their practical exams.

In the board exams, the students will have to secure at least 33 percent of the marks to pass the exams. In the wake of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases across the country, the board has also issued detailed instructions to the schools for conducting the exams in a safe and sanitised environment. Students will have to compulsorily wear their face masks covering their mouth and nose while attempting the paper at the examination centre.

