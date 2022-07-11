BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment date sheet 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for compartment exams for classes 10th and 12th on its website. Students can check the date sheet along with the instructions at the official website of BSEH — besh.org.in.

According to the date sheet released by BSEH, the board has scheduled the compartment exam for July 28 in offline mode. Admit Cards for the same will be allotted in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the admit cards.

Students should note that no student will be allowed to appear in the exam hall without admit cards. Students will be only allowed to appear in the exam on the production of a valid Admit Card with the scanned photograph as per the official notice.

As per a report, a total of 3,26,487 students had appeared in class 10 exams, out of which 2,38,932 passed (73.18 per cent) and 19,679 candidates will have to appear in the compartment exam. In class 12, the overall pass percentage of the regular students’ category was 87.08 per cent.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment 2022 Exam: Check Subjects, Exam Date, & Time?

The board will conduct the exam on July 28 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary students. The timing for both classes’ exams is different. According to the official notice, the BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Exam will be conducted in the Morning Shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) while BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Exam will be conducted in the Afternoon Shift (02:00 PM to 04:30 PM).

The board will conduct the BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Exams for English/ Mathematics/ Hindi/ Social Science/ Science/ Physical & Health Education/Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option) Retail/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/Security/Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient care Assistant/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Multi Skill Foundation Course.

While, BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 Compartment Exam will be conducted for the English (Core/Elective)/ Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core)/Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Physics/ Economics/Political Science/ Accountancy/ History/ Chemistry/ Geography/ Biology/Business Studies/ Physical Education/ Mathematics/ Punjabi/ Sanskrit/ Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/ Military Science/ Agriculture/ Dance(All Options)/ Psychology/Philosophy, Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/Urdu/Public Administration/ Fine Arts (All Options)/ Bio-Technology/ Sociology/Entrepreneurship/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance subjects.