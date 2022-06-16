BSEH Class 12th Results 2022: Girls outshine boys yet again! Who are the toppers? Find out here

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the Class 12th results on June 15th, 2022. This time again, girls outperformed boys by bagging all top three ranks. While the passing percentage among girls this year was 90.51 percent, nearly 83.96 percent of boys too passed the exam.

Kajal from KCM Senior Secondary School topped the exam with 498 marks out of a total of 500. The second position was jointly grabbed by Muskan from Jind’s SD women’s girls’ school and Sakshi from Kurukshetra with 496 marks.

Hisar’s Shruti and Palwal’s Poonam jointly took the third position with 495 marks. Among all BSEH recognised schools in the state, 85.46 percent students from government schools passed the exam while 89.72 percent of students from private schools passed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, topper Kajal is the daughter of a farmer. Her school principal Mahender Sharma has said that Kajal was good in her studies since childhood and that she also earned the second position in the state in her class 10th exams in 2020.

As per the report, Muskaan, who bagged the second position, is a daughter of a shopkeeper and her mother is a housewife. Speaking to HT, Muskaan said she wants to become a chartered accountant in the future and that she had studied 12 to 14 hours daily to achieve this feat.

Among regular students 87.08 per cent passed the exam. This is nearly 7 per cent higher than last year’s 80.34%. The distance–mode students’ pass percentage is 73.28%. Like every year, the girls have outperformed boys in Haryana board Class 12 results with 90.51% while the boys scored 83.96%. Students can check their results by logging on to the official website — bseh.org.in. They can then click on the ‘download result’ link and once they enter the details including registration number and roll number, their result will be displayed on the screens.