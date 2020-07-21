BSEH Class 12 results out today: Check on bseh.org.in; Time and all you need to know

Last year, 74.4% of the students who appeared for Class 12 examinations had passed. (Representative image)

Haryana board exams HBSE BSEH Class 12 result: The Haryana Board of School Education is set to announce Class 12 results today! A report in IE has quoted the Chairman of BSEH Jagbir Singh as saying that the board would announce the results on Tuesday at 5 pm through a press conference, soon after which the results would be available on the board website as well. Students would be able to check their results at bseh.org.in. Apart from the website, students would also be able to access the results using the board’s official mobile app called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. This is, however, is only available for Android users, who can download it from Google Play Store.

This year, as many as 2.25 lakh students had appeared for the BSEH Class 12 examinations, which had not been completed as the coronaviru pandemic struck. Major papers, including public administrator, ITIS, chemistry, history, computer science, Hindustani music, psychology, geography, Urdu, Sanskrit, philosophy, life science, biotechnology, agriculture, political science, sociology/entrepreneurship, banking and automobile, IT, stenographer and ITES, could not be conducted by the board for the students of Class 12, the IE report added.

BSEH Class 12 results 2020 date and time: Here’s how to check results

Upon visiting bseh.org.in, students must click on the link for Senior Secondary Examination results.

They would be redirected to a new window, where they would be required to enter their roll number. Students must keep their admit card handy to ensure that the particulars they fill match with their admit card.

After ensuring that the required details are filled correctly, click on ‘Search Result’.

Once the result is displayed, download them. It is advised to print them or save them on their computer for easy access later on.

Students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject to clear the BSEH Class 12 exams. Students who fail to clear up to two exams would have to appear for compartmental or supplementary exams, while those who have scored less than 33% in more than two papers would be declared as having failed the examinations. Last year, 74.4% of the students who appeared for Class 12 examinations had cleared them, the IE report said.