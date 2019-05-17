BSEH 10th result 2019: DECLARED! Haryana Board SSE results now available at bseh.org.in | Check now

BSEH 10th result 2019: The Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10th board exam results have been announced by the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in.

BSEH 10th result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the board examination results for Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10 exams at bseh.org.in. STudents who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board now to check their scores. The boiard exam for class 10th were conducted between March 8-30 earlier this year. The Haryana Senior Secondary Examination / class 12th results were announced on Wednesday, May 15. Examination for the same were conducted from March 7 to April 3 earlier this year.

BSEH 10th result 2019: Check your Haryana Board results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

BSEH 10th result 2019: Check your Haryana Board results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SSE result’
Step 3: Enter all the necessary details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your results and save the same for future

More about the board

Founded in 1969, the Board of School Education Haryana is an educational body in the state that has the authority to conduct public examinations at the middle, matric, and senior secondary school levels twice a year. In 2018, the class 10th examination was conducted between March 8 and 31. The results for the same were released on May 22, 2018. Out of the 3,83,499 students who appeared for the exam, 51.5% of students passed the board examination out of which 1.4 Lakhs were male students and 1.7 Lakhs were female students.

