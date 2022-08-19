scorecardresearch

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board class 10th registration window re-opened at secondary.biharboadonline.com, apply before Aug 22

The application forms will be submitted by the school heads with the late fee. The last date of submission of application is August 22, 2022.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
Students should note that only registered candidates will be allowed to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10th exam. Image: IE Online.

BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is giving a chance to all those candidates who have not registered for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023. The board has shared a tweet informing students regarding the reopening of the online process. According to the tweet, the board has started the online application process for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 on August 18, 2022. Students who will be appearing for Bihar Board Exams 2022 next year and have yet not registered themselves for the exam are required to register themselves for the exam at secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Students should note that only registered candidates will be allowed to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10th exam. The application forms will be submitted by the school heads with the late fee. The last date of submission of application is August 22, 2022.  Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card will be issued at the time of registration. However, the board has already uploaded Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card to the registered students. 

How to register for BSEB  Bihar Matric Exam 2023?

Eligible candidates are required  to follow the easy steps given below for BSEB Bihar Matric 2023 Class 10th Registration.

  • Students are required to visit the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com. 
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘BSEB Matric Exam 2023’ under the secondary link available on homepage. 
  • Now, fill up the application form along with the details and then, submit. 
  • Pay the application fee and submit.
  • Download BSEB Matric Exam 2023 and save it for future reference. 

In case, students facing any difficulty while submitting the application form they can be reached to the official authority by calling on the helpline number – 06122232074. Candidates have been advised to check on the official website for latest updates on the exam. 

