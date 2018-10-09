BSEB exam date 2019: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 examination registration ends today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB exam date 2019!

BSEB exam date 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board registration process for the Class 10 and 12 board examination that is scheduled to be conducted next year ends today. Students who are yet to register for the same can visit the official website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to do so today. The deadline for registration that was earlier extended ends today. Students also need to note that today, October 9, is also the last day to make any changes in their applications forms. According to a statement released by the board, students can refer to the manual that has been issued by the board. It is a user guide for BSEB registration portal.

The board had earlier set September 28 as the last date for the filling of the registration forms. However, it was later extended to October 5 and then finally to October 8, 2018. Reportedly, candidates who have not been able to pay the application fees till October 8 can pay the same by October 10 with late fees.

Students are allowed to correct information like name, father’s name, mother’s candidates’ name, gender, subjects’ name, date of birth of the student, category, student’s cast and their photo on the form only till today. According to media reports, this year around 25 lakh students had registered themselves for the Bihar Board examinations.

Steps to pay application fees-

Step 1: Click on the ‘Payment’ button

Step 2: Now click either ‘ Regular ‘ or ‘ Private ‘

Step 3: Now select the payment checkbox

Step 4: Click ‘ Proceed For Payment ‘

Step 5: A pop up with checkbox of declaration will appear

Step 6: Selecting the checkbox click on to ‘ Pay Now ‘ and complete the process

More about Bihar board:

BSEB is the apex educational body in Bihar that monitors, regulates and develops secondary and higher secondary level school education. It is also responsible for conducting the board examinations for both Class 10th and 12th.