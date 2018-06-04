BSEB Class 12th Results 2018: Bihar board may declare results on June 6; students can checks scores at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB class 12 results 2018: The board will now prepare the list of top 10 students in each stream. (Representative image)

BSEB Class 12th Results 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce class 12 results on June 6 at its official website biharboard.ac.in. The verification process for those in merit list is over. The board has done verification on 100 students have been included in the merit list. Students, called for verification had to interact with experts for about 25 minutes. The board will now prepare the list of top 10 students in each stream. The board this year has taken extra measure to avoid controversies that have been following the board since last two years after the declaration of results.

Arts topper of 2016, Ruby Rai could not answer very basic questions after being asked after results. It was found later that her papers were written by somebody else. Similarly, in 2017, Ganesh Kumar, the topper from the same stream was unable to answer some very simple questions. Results for all results will be announced on June 6, which will also be shown in result websites like India Results, Exam Results etc.

The result is being declared almost at the time of Delhi University Undergraduate admission. The admissions in the university will close at June 7. Students from the board have already missed out admission in Patna University, in which registration ended on May 31.

Here is how students may check results

* Students may log on to official website biharboard.ac.in

* They may now click on Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018.

* Now, students will have to enter roll numbers.

* BSEB Class 12 results 2018 will now appear on screen

* Students can take out a print out for future use.

As many as 12,07,986 students appeared for the board exams in Bihar this year.