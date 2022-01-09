BSEB Class 10 Admit Cards Released: How to download Bihar matriculation exam hall ticket

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card Download: The state board has directed affiliated schools to download the admit cards from secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 10 Admit Cards: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released Class 10 admit cards for the 2022 board exams. The admit cards, however, can only be downloaded by school authorities and students appearing for the board exams will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

BSEB CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS

The board will conduct the exams offline following appropriate Covid-19 protocol. Students will have to carry their BSEB Class 10 admit cards to the hall on exam days. Any student reaching the examination hall without their admit card would not be allowed to enter the centre.

The Class 10 practical exams will take place between January 20 and 22 and schools have been directed to take measures to curb spread of the virus. The theoretical exams will start on February 17 and conclude on February 24. The morning session of the exam will be held between 9.30 AM and 12.45 PM, while the afternoon session will take place between 1.45 PM and 5 PM.

The examinees will be given an additional ‘cool-off’ time of 15 minutes during which they can read the question paper and plan their answers accordingly.

Last year, the board exams were held in February and the results release by the end of March.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10 ADMIT CARDS

— Students will have to visit the board’s official website

— On the homepage, there is a link marked ‘Matric Admit Card’

— Clicking on that link will open a new window where the school’s ID and password have to entered

— When all the information is entered and submitted, the admit card will become available for download

The state board, however, has directed affiliated schools to download the admit cards on behalf of the students and issue those to the examinees after signing and stamping.