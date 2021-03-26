How to check BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) Exam Result 2021 Online, on Mobile

Students will be having an option to select six subjects and the board will calculate results for the best five exams.

BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate (Class 12) Exam Result 2021 Online: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Patna is set to declare Class 12 intermediate results for arts, science, commerce streams on Friday. All students (13.5 lakh who had appeared for the exam) can check their results at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board results will be announced at 3 pm today for the Class 12 students by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

During the time of the intermediate result announcement program, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar along with chairman Anand Kishore will be present at Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium.

Bihar Board inter Class 12 result: How to check

Students who appeared in the board examination can visit various websites- onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and bsebonline.org.

A result link will be present on these websites. Students will have to click the link.

Then the students will need to enter their registration number/ roll number and enter.

The results for Class 12 students will appear on the screen.

This result can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

It is to note that the examinees will need to obtain a minimum of 30 marks in just theory papers of each subject and 40 marks in total (including practical exam) to pass an exam. The marking scheme had also changed this year where the 50-mark language paper was converted to a single 100 mark paper. The students also witnessed an increase in additional subjects.

Similar to how CBSE board is doing, students will be having an option to select six subjects and the board will calculate results for the best five exams. They were also given an option to choose an elective subject. The exam can be helpful in cases where if a student flunks in one of the major subjects, the board will take marks of an elective subject in account.

On the back of the Coronavirus outbreak, the verification of exam was done via WhatsApp-based video conferencing.