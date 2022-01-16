BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 admit cards released: Check datesheet, marking scheme & exam pattern

BSEB Bihar board examination for class 12 will start from February 1 to February 14, 2022, across the state.

BSEB Class 12 Board admit cards: The hall tickets for the BSEB Bihar Class 12 board examination have been released by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). Candidates can download the Bihar board admit card from the official BSEB website –biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This is however to be noted that admit cards can only be downloaded by the school authorities. Students will have to visit the respective school/ campus to collect their hall tickets.

BSEB Bihar board examination for class 12 will start from February 1 to February 14, 2022, across the state. It will however be conducted in two shifts/sittings.

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Board examination 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘ Download class 12 admit cards’ link appearing on the Home Page

Step 3: Enter your credentials–school ID and password

Step 4: Now click on submit and download the admit card.

The affiliated schools have been directed by the state board to download all the admit cards and issue them to the students after getting it signed and stamped.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th: Date sheet

February 1: Math, Hindi

February 2: Physics, English

February 3: Chemistry, Geography and Agriculture

February 4: English-105, 124, 205, 223, Elective Subject Trade paper 1

February 7: Biology, Political Science and Business Studies

February 8: Hindi- 106, 125, Economics

February 9: Language papers, Psychology and Entrepreneurship

February 10: Music and foundation course, Home Science and Elective Subject Trade paper 2

February 11: Sociology and Elective Subject Trade paper 3, NRB papers

February 12: Accountancy and Philosophy, MB Maithili, Alt.English

February 14: Language papers, Vocational papers

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: Exam pattern

The Science, Commerce, and Arts stream syllabus for the Bihar Board exams reduced by 30 per cent due to Covid pandemic. The theory exam for science students will be of 70 marks while practical papers will consist of 30 marks.

The Arts and Commerce students will have exams for 100 marks each. The board exam papers will be the combination of both long answer questions and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

This year, the students of all streams will see an extensive number of objective questions in the paper. Class 12 Science subjects such as Computer science, Entrepreneurship, Multimedia and Web Technology, Psychology, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture, Physical Education, Home Science, and Yoga will have 35 MCQs.

BSEB Class 12 Commerce and Arts students will see MCQs of 50 marks. The subjects will be–Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, Sociology, History, Political science, Philosophy among others. The vocational exam papers such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Urdu and other languages will consist of 35 MCQs.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: Marking Scheme

The marking scheme has also been revised to help students score better in their exams. In case a student fails in a compulsory subject, the marks scored in the additional subject will be taken for preparing the final result. There will be a total of five papers in the board exam including two compulsory language papers- Hindi and English.