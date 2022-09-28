BSEB Bihar Board class 11th 2022-24 dummy admit card released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, details here

BSEB class 11th 2022-24 dummy admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released 11th dummy admit cards in online mode today, September 28. All those candidates who applied for the said exam can download the admit card through the official website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To download 11th dummy admit cards, the candidates are required to enter their credentials to the login page and download their admit cards for future reference. The candidates should note that the availability of the admit cards will be till September 29.

In case, any discrepancy found in details such as name, surname, date of birth, caste, photo, signature and others, the candidates will have to rectify it on their own. There is an option available in the candidate’s login for the edit/correction in the admit card. Candidates will not be able to rectify the details after September 29.

How and where to download BSEB Bihar Board class 11th 2022-24 dummy admit card?