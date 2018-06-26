BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018: Subject scores to be declared soon! Check biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board 10th result 2018: Subject scores will be declared soon. (Source: official website)

Bihar Board class 10th result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board Bihar (BSEB) 10th result 2018 will be declared soon by the state board today. The Bihar Board 10th result 2018 subject scores will be released on biharboard.ac.in. The result will be available on state board’s official site, which can be accessed at www.biharboard.ac.in.

Results can also be accessed on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net.

Step 1: To check the results, go to the official site biharboard.ac.in or log on to the other sites examresults.net or bihar.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Class 10th Matric result

Step 3: Fill in the details in the provided box.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference

As reported earlier, the Bihar board, in order to make the exam a little tough, has changed the pattern of questions in class 10th and 12th with 50 percent of objective questions accompanied with some short questions to answer. A reward of Rs 1200 will be given to the toppers of Class 10th Board exam.

This year a huge number of students appeared for the Matric exam. Around 18 lakhs students appeared across the state. Last year, the pass percentage was 50.12%. An increase of 3% was seen in pass percentage of students. This year it is expected to be even more.

This year examinations were held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres. The board officials had confirmed on June 4 that Bihar Board 10th result would be declared on June 20.

The Bihar board result for class 12 was declared on June 6. NEET All Indian Topper Kalpana Kumari had topped the examination in Science stream. A total of 12,07,978 students had appeared for the class 12th exam out of which 6,31,241 students passed. The pass percentage for Science stream was 44.71% and for Commerce stream was 82%. 61.32 % students had passed in Arts stream.