BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2019 DECLARED | LIVE Updates: 79.76% students pass

BSEB 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts DECLARED!

BSEB 12th results 2019 DECLARED! The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the board exam scores for the Class 12th students at biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in the month of February can visit the official website of the board at the above mentioned link and also at indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check their results. The scores of all the three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced by the Board. Class 10th exam results are yet to be announced by the board.

This year, the class 12th board examination were conducted between February 6 and the same continue until February 16. On the otherhand, the class 10th/matric board examination took place between February 21 and 28.

BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check result via SMS-

To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2019: SMS – BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER and then send it to 56263

BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check result on website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in/ or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says Bihar board class 12th result

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

Step 6: In case of any discrepancy, contact the board officials

This year, the board declared the Bihar board results a little to early as opposed to the declared of the results in the past. The Class 12th board exams were declared on June 6th in 2018 and on May 30 in 2017. On the other hand, the class 10th results were declared on June 26 in 2018 and on June 22 in 2017.