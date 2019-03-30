BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2019 DECLARED | LIVE Updates: 79.76% students pass

BSEB 12th results 2019 DECLARED! The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the board exam scores for the Class 12th students at biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in the month of February can visit the official website of the board at the above mentioned link and also at indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check their results. The scores of all the three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced by the Board. Class 10th exam results are yet to be announced by the board.
This year, the class 12th board examination were conducted between February 6 and the same continue until February 16. On the otherhand, the class 10th/matric board examination took place between February 21 and 28.
BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check result via SMS-
To check BSEB Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Result 2019: SMS – BSEB12S/A/C<space>ROLLNUMBER and then send it to 56263
BSEB 12th results 2019: How to check result on website-
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in/ or indiaresults.com
Step 2: Click on the link that says Bihar board class 12th result
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press enter
Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future
Step 6: In case of any discrepancy, contact the board officials
This year, the board declared the Bihar board results a little to early as opposed to the declared of the results in the past. The Class 12th board exams were declared on June 6th in 2018 and on May 30 in 2017. On the other hand, the class 10th results were declared on June 26 in 2018 and on June 22 in 2017.
Total 4,25,500 students (76.53%) passed in Arts stream. Science 5,35,110 (81.02 per cent) students and Commerce 59,153 (93.02 per cent) students have passed Bihar Board Class 12 exams.
BSEB has declared results for Class 12 Total 79.76% students have passed Intermediate exams.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate result has been delayed again. Bihar Board is yet to reveal the actual reason behind the delay in annoucement of Class 12 result but it is being reported that the Board is struggling to keep its websites affloat amid huge surge in traffic.
Due to heavy traffic, all official websites of BSEB have crashed. The Board is working to resolve the issue. Students are advised to maintain patience.
BSEB has released a list of websites where students can check Bihar Board Intermediate result. Websites are:
bsebbihar.combiharboardonline.bihar.gov.inbsebssresult.combiharboard.ac.inbsebinteredu.inbihar.indiaresults.com
The official website of Bihar Board has reportedly crashed even before announcement of Intermediate results. BSEB is working to fix the website, reports say.
A student must 30 per cent of total marks in theory, 40 per cent in practical of each subject to pass Class 12 exam in Bihar Board.
Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) was supposed to declare Class 12th results at 1 PM, however, the board has postponed announcement of results.