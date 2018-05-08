BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2018 date, time, official website: All you need to know

The Indian Express quoted a senior official saying that the results are going to be released in June. (Source: Official Website)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB is set to declare class 10 matric result soon on its official website – biharboard.ac.in. The results will also be declared on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. There are reports suggesting that BSEB class 10 results can be declared on May 10. However, a report by The Indian Express quoted a senior official saying that the results are going to be released in June. This year, more than 17 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board class 10 exams which were held from February 21 to 28, 2018 at 1,426 centres across the state. This year, Bihar School Examination Board had also introduced a new pattern for class 10 students. the question paper now holds 50 percent of objective questions. The board has presented a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers.

BSEB Bihar Board result 2018 10th date:

There is no official announcement on BSEB 10th result date by Bihar School Examination Board. Reports suggested that the result can be declared on May 12. However, Rajiv Dubey, PRO, BSEB said that there is no possibility of the declaration of class 10 results this month as it will be released in June.

Bihar Board result 2018 10th time:

Bihar School Examination Board has not yet revealed the time of releasing the result.

BSEB Bihar Board result 2018 official website:

The candidate who had shown up for the examination can check their results at the official site biharboard.ac.in. In case the students are not able to open the official website, they can check the results on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2018:

Step 1. Log on to the websites biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com.

Step 2. Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017.

Step 3. Enter roll number.

Step 4. The Bihar Class 10 matric result will appear.

Step 5. Click on ‘Save’ to download the result.

Step 6. Students can take a print out for further reference.

About BSEB Board:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Board Act – 1952 which is working under Government of Bihar concocted to direct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools based on the syllabus as recommended by the Government of Bihar. It is headquartered at the capital of the state, Patna. Alongside school examinations, it additionally leads departmental examinations, for example, Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for Bihar state. Bihar School Examination Board conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. The Annual examination is normally conducted in the month of February/March.