BSEB 12th result 2018 out today at biharboard.ac.in! Bihar Board Intermediate students alert

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th result 2018 today. (Image: BSEB Website)

BSEB 12th result 2018 out today: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th result 2018 today at its official website – The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th result 2018 today at its official website – biharboard.ac.in . The students will also be able to check Bihar Board Intermediate result on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net . The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet confirmed the time of declaration. However, various reports suggest that BSEB 10th result 2018 will be published in the afternoon. Once released, the students who had appeared for this examination can check their respective results on the aforementioned websites.

Apart from these websites, the candidates can also check the results through SMS. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit card ready in order check their Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018. After checking their result, the students can take a photocopy of the same.

Here is a full list of websites to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2018:

BSEB 12th result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Bihar Board – biharboard.ac.in

2. Look for the link that says BSEB 12th result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future use.