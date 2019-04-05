BSEB 10th result 2019: Bihar board results to be declared tomorrow, know when and where to check

BSEB 10th result 2019: Good news for students as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Matric/ class 10th board results tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam that were conducted from February 21 to February 28, 2019 can visit the official website as soon as the result link has been activated. It was on March 30, when the Bihar board had announced the class 12th board examination results for all the three streams, namely- Arts, Science and Commerce. mentioned below are the details that expplains How, when and where candidates can check their Bihar BSEB 10th result 2019 tomorrow.

BSEB 10th result 2019: When and Where to check Matric results-

When to check Bihar 10th results: On April 6, 2019 at 12.30PM

On April 6, 2019 at 12.30PM Where to check Bihar 10th results:

1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. www.examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. sarkariresult.com

5. results.gov.in

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check Matric results via SMS-

BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

BSEB 10th result 2019: How to check Matric results on website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in/ or any of the above websites

Step 2: Click on the link that says Bihar board class 10th result

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

Step 6: In case of any discrepancy, contact the board officials

This year, the board has decided to declare the Bihar board results a little to early as opposed to the declaration of the results in the past. The Class 12th board exams were declared on June 6th in 2018 and on May 30 in 2017. On the other hand, the class 10th results were declared on June 26 in 2018 and on June 22 in 2017.