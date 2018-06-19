BSEB 10th result 2018 date and time confirmed: When and how to check at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 10th result 2018 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB is set to declare Bihar Board 10th result 2018 on Wednesday on its official website biharboard.ac.in. ( Representational Image, Source- PTI)

BSEB 10th result 2018 date and time: The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB is set to declare Bihar Board 10th result 2018 on Wednesday on its official website biharboard.ac.in. As many as 18 lakh students had appeared for Matric exams this year which were held from February 21 to February 29 across 1,426 centres. The board officials had confirmed on June 4 that BSEB 12th result will be declared on June 6 and Bihar Board 10th result would be declared on June 20. This year Bihar Board had introduced a new pattern of questions and also introduced stipend of Rs 1200 for the toppers of Class 10.

BSEB 10th result 2018 date

Bihar Board has scheduled the declaration of class 10th result for June 20, 2018. Last year, Bihar Board had declared class 10th result on June 22, 2017, on its official site.

BSEB 10th result 2018 time

The time is not confirmed yet by the board but it is expected to be declared in the afternoon as last year the result was declared at 1:00 pm.

BSEB 10th result 2018: Websites to check

The results will be uploaded at biharboard.ac.in. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The results can be checked through SMS too.

BSEB 10th result 2018: How to check

Students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step 1: Log on to either official site biharboard.ac.in or the partner site indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for Bihar board class 10th matric result

Step 3: Fill in your Roll number and your Enrollment Number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the pdf and take a printout for future reference

BSEB 12th result statistics:

The Bihar Board Inter results were declared earlier this month where NEET All Indian Topper Kalpana Kumari had topped the exam in Science stream. A total of 12,07,978 students had appeared for the exam out of which 6,31,241 students passed. The pass percentage for Science stream was 44.71% and for Commerce stream was 82%. 61.32 % students had passed in Arts stream.