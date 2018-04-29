BSEAP AP SSC Results 2018: Prakasam tops Class 10 exams with 97.93 percent; overall pass percentage 94.48

BSEAP AP SSC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared AP SSC Result 2018 today. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year, and girls outshined boys in the examination. (Representative image)

BSEAP AP SSC Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared AP SSC Result 2018 today. The results were declared at around 4:15 pm on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. Around 6,13,378 appeared in the examination this year, and girls outshined boys in the examination. The pass percentage recorded at 94.48 percent. Girls have outperformed the boys as the pass percentage have been 94.56%. Meanwhile, 94.41% boys cleared the class 10 exam. Hence, the difference between the girls and boys isn’t that big. Prakasam secured first place with 97.93 pass percentage. Nellore district had the highest pass percentage with 80.30 percent.

The exams were conducted from March 15, 2018 till March 29, 2018, wherein a total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year. A total of 57,127 candidates had appeared for the AP SSC Board examination this year out of which 56,035 were regular candidates and 1,092 were private. These candidates have appeared for the AP SSC Board examinations at 268 examination centres. Last year, the pass percentage was 91.92 percent. Candidates require a minimum of 35 marks per subjects to pass this year.

Meanwhile, strict measures were taken by the Department of School Education that had introduced jumbling of invigilators. It had also given strict instructions to the invigilators making them responsible for any malpractices at the centres. Strong technology support played a major part in handling any issue of malpractice. One is the development of an application for locating centres, as the Intermediate Board had introduced, and the other is the introduction of biometric attendance system for all the chief superintendents and invigilators.

The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10 students in the state. The Board is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state. The board has been entrusted with the task of regulating and supervising the system of Secondary Education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.