BSE partners with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote financial literacy

“Taking financial literacy to the remotest part of the country will help industry participants understand the various facets of the formal economy,” Sameer Patil, BSE CBO said.

Written by FE Education
According to BSE, it aims to organise seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday has partnered with Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce and Industry to deepen the commodity markets in the country. The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation between BSE and physical markets in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, events as well as to explore all areas of mutual interest, the exchange said in a statement.

“Taking financial literacy to the remotest part of the country will help industry participants understand the various facets of the formal economy. This MoU is an affirmation and recognition of our efforts to bring physical market participants to the exchange platform and continuing our sustained campaign,” Sameer Patil, BSE CBO said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BSE and Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, based in Maharashtra, on June 26 in this regard, an official statement said.

According to BSE, it aims to organise seminars and awareness programmes on price risk management for manufacturers, farmers, traders and jewellers, and help them move to more organised forms of trading. 

“We have signed MoU with BSE and we are definitely looking forward to more ventures together in the future,” Nikesh Gupta, president, Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

With inputs from PTI.

