BSE Odisha Result 2018: HSC 10th Madhyama results to be declared at bseodisha.nic.in in May

BSE Odisha Result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is expected to release the results of Annual HSC (High School Certificate) and Madhyama Class 10 results in the first week on May. Earlier, there were a few reports suggesting that the result might be declared on April 25 meanwhile, few other portals have claimed that BSE Odisha 10th results would be released on April 29. The local media, however, suggests that the evaluation is over and BSE Odisha will publish the result in the first week of May. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites— bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Nearly 6 lakh students took the examination which was conducted between February 23 to March 8. Over 5 lakh appeared for the exams which continued till March 8. Last year, BSE declared the class 10th examination results on April 26. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the same out of which, 4,85,989 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 85.28 per cent.

BSE Odisha results 2018: How to check results-

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click in submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.