BSE Odisha HSC 10th results will be out soon! How to check, date, time – all you need to know

BSE Odisha 10th Result: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha is set to announce the results for class 10 board examinations next week. A report by The Indian Express citing the Board secretary Ramashis Hazra said that the results will be announced on July 27 (Monday). After the results are declared, students can check their performance in BSE Odisha examinations on its official websites. It is to note that 5.34 lakh students had appeared for BSE Odisha examinations for Class 10 this year.

According to the report, as many results were delayed due to the postponed examinations on the back of COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha examinations did not face a delay. However, the results are being out this late because the evaluation process was stuck as the lockdown was announced. The evaluation process was done by the board in June.

Where to check the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination results?

The board has announced that all the students who had appeared in the Class 10 board examination will have to visit bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in to check the results after they are declared. Students are asked to click on the ‘download result link’ after visiting the website. Then they have to enter their roll and results will be displayed on the screen. For future references, students can download it and take its print out.

Class 12 exam results

The board is expected to announce the results for Class 12 examinations in August. Some papers that were pending and were to take place between March 23 and March 28, have been cancelled for Class 12. For this, BSE Odisha has announced a special assessment scheme. Those who have taken more than three exams will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the best three exams and will be given the similar masks for the exam they missed. For those, who have only appeared in three papers, they will be given marks according to the average of two best performing papers.