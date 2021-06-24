BSE Odisha High School Result 2021: Class 10th result to be out tomorrow, check details

The decision is in line with CBSE and most state education boards which have cancelled Class 10th and Class 12th board exams due to the ravaging second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

BSE Odisha High School Class 10th result 2021: In a significant development for Odisha board class 10 students, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is going to announce High School results on Friday. June 25, 2021. The BSE will release the results of Class 10 students online 6 PM onwards on its official website, the Indian Express reported. Students can check their results on the official website of BSE, Odisha- bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac. Students who were in High School this year must regularly check the official website for any result-related development. According to the Indian Express report, the results of High School students will be first presented before the Examination Committee of the BSE for its approval at about 1 PM tomorrow. Once the results have been approved by the Examination Committee, the results will be released online on the website for the perusal of students.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result

After the result has been put up online, candidates will need to visit the official website of BSE, Odisha- bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac. The result is expected to be released online from 6 PM onwards on the internet. In case, the students start facing rush on the server or face other connectivity issues, they can check their result via another method using their Mobile number. Candidates will simply need to type 0R01 in the text-box of their message along with their roll number and send the message to 5676750. This way, the result can be accessed via two routes-internet and message route-for the convenience of students.

In view of the Coronavirus second wave, the education board of the state had cancelled the Class 10th exams for the students enrolled in the current session. The board later came up with a new assessment scheme on the basis of which students will be awarded in Class 10th. As per the new assessment method, students’ Class 10th marks will be determined on the basis of Class 9th marks among other factors. The decision is in line with CBSE and most state education boards which have cancelled Class 10th and Class 12th board exams due to the ravaging second wave of Coronavirus in the country.