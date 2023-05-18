BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check matric results at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: In much relief to lakhs of students across the state, Board of Secondary Education Odisha has announcedClass 10th results today, link of which will be shared soon. Students can check their results either through the official website or SMS. To check their results online students are advised to check their results through official websites bseodisha.ac.in, or orissaresults.nic.in. Similarly, students can check their results via SMS through 5676750.

How to check from website

1) Candidates may first visit the official websites bseodisha.ac.in, or orissaresults.nic.in.

2) Once entered, candidates may go to results section.

3) They are advised to keep their roll numbers, including admit card, before checking their results.

4) Submit details as asked

5) Soon, results will appear on screen.

6) Students may now check their results

7) They may submit their results now

8) Take out a print out

9) Keep it with them

10) Use it when required

How to check results through SMS

1)Students may first open SMS service on their mobile phones.

2) Send a message as per the suggested format, which is OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.

3) Now students may get a reply on their phones.

4) Check their results as per the message given in the replied SMS.

5) Keep results with themselves and use it when needed.

How to check results via DigiLocker

1) Students may first visit the official website of DigiLocker , which is digilocker.gov.in.

2)Now, students may click on the sign up option

3) Students ill now be required to submit details including, aadhar card name, mobile number, email address as asked.

4) They can log in using credentials now .

5) Go to the Education category.

6) They may now select BSE Odisha.

7) Enter their credentials as asked.

8) Download their results.

As per the board a total of 5,85,730 students appeared for the exams. Students need to get at least 33 percent marks in order to clear the exam. Here’s how candidates may check their results from above said websites and SMS. Students are advised to check official websites for further information or any queries.