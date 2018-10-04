BSE Odisha changes high school exam pattern, syllabus

For next year, the Odisha board has decided to replace three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. (Representative image: PTI)

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has reformed the paper pattern, syllabus of High School Certificate Exam – 2019. Candidates who will appear in their Class 12 exam next year can check their syllabus and paper pattern on official website bseodisha.nic.in.

For next year, the Odisha board has decided to replace three objective sets of question papers with four parallel sets of questions. The least qualifying marks for candidates is given as 15. Candidates will have to get this minimum qualifying marks both in subjective and objective papers each.

Check out the new paper pattern here:

* Three objective sets of question papers are to replaced by four parallel sets of questions.

* Subjective part will continue to remain the same.

* All candidates will have to get an at least 15 qualifying marks in both subjective and objective papers each to be considered for his passing each exam.

* Distribution of marks of Social Science and General Science papers will be changed to 7 and 8 marks from 10 and 5.

*The board is planning to completely abolish OMR in the High School Certificate Examination – 2020.

* BSE will announce alternative pattern of OMR (objective) part for High School Certificate Examination – 2020 soon.

In 2017, close to 6 lakh candidates appeared for matric, HSC exams which were conducted from February.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

It is a board of education for both public and private schools in the state. The board was formed under Odisha Education Act 1953. It takes care of all the necessary secondary education in Odisha.