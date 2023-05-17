BSE Odisha 10th Results 2023 to be declared on May 18: Here’s all you need to know

Tomorrow marks an important day for approximately 5,85,730 students who sat for the BSE Odisha Matric Board Exams, as the Board of Secondary Education Odisha, is all set to announce the Odisha BSE Class 10 results. The announcement, scheduled for May 18, has students on the edge of their seats, brimming with anticipation.

Once the results are unveiled, students will be provided with valuable information, including the total number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and a list of top performers. In order to pass the examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Those who fall short of this requirement will be required to appear for supplementary exams.

Where to check result?

To access their class 10 results, candidates can visit the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker are also available for students to check their Odisha Class 10 Result 2023. Simply providing their roll number and date of birth will grant them access to their results.

Last year’s passing percentage stood at an impressive 90.55 per cent.

The Odisha board Class 10 exams for the year 2023 were conducted by BSE from March 10 to March 17. After the announcement of the results, students will be able to view their online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet, which will be considered as provisional.

Last year’s passing percentage stood at an impressive 90.55 per cent.

However, it is important to note that students will need to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The provisional mark sheet serves as an initial record of the results, but the official document can only be obtained from the schools where the students are enrolled. It is crucial for students to ensure they collect the original mark sheet for future reference and official purposes.