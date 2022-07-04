BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 to announce on bseodisha.ac.in, check date and time for Odisha HSC Results

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 date and time: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the exact date of release of class 10th results. Students who were eagerly waiting for HSC Results for Class 10th will be able to download their results soon from the official website of BSE – bseodisha.ac.in.

The School and Mass Education Department Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed that BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 would be released on 6 July 2022 on bseodisha.ac.in. But the time of the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 has not been shared by the Minister but it will be communicated soon.

Earlier, the results for BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 were expected in the starting month of June 2022. However, it is now confirmed that the results will be released in the first week of July.

According to the reports, 5.85 Lakh Students are waiting for Odisha Class 10 Results 2022. The exam for the same was conducted between April 29 and May 7.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How and where to download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of BSE – bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth etc and login.

4. BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the copy of BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 for future reference.