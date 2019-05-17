BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 date, time announced! Here’s when, where and how to check Odisha Matric results

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 8:26:29 PM

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the class 10th board exam results on this date at orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.nic.in.

odisha 10th result 2019, odisha 10th result 2019 declaration date, odisha 10th result 2019 dATE, odisha 10th result 2019 date time, odisha 10th result 2019 release date, BSE Odisha, BSE Odisha MATRIC RESULT, BSE Odisha Result 2019, Odisha Class 10th Results, odisha result, odisha result 2019 10th class, odisha result 2019 10th, odisha result 2019 10th class date, education newsBSE Odisha 10th result 2019!

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the board examination results of class 10th students at bseodisha.nic.in. The students who appeared for th exams can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results have been announced to check the same. The class 10th board exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8 earlier this year. According to Jahan Ara Begum, the Odisha board secretary, the class 10 exam result declaration was earlier supposed to take place on May 14, however, due to cyclone Fani the same was then delayed, as reported by Indian Express. The results will now be declared on May 20, 2019. Students can visit the official website of Odisha board at 9.30 to check their scores.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: When to check

On May 20 at 9.30 AM.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: Where to check

1. bseodisha.nic.in
2. orissaresults.nic.in
3. odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa
4. www.bseodisha.ac.in
5. examresults.net/orissa/

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check results via SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check results on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Odisha 10th result’
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check the details and take a print out of the same for future

More about BSE Odisha:

Formed in 1953, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is an education board in the state of Odisha for all the private and public schools. It is responsible for conducting all the school and university level examination in the state. In 2014, the board examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 8 across 2818 centres in the state. Out of the 5,90,367 students who appeared for the exam, 2,16,305 boys cleared the exam, whereas 2,22,043 female students passed the exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 date, time announced! Here’s when, where and how to check Odisha Matric results
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition