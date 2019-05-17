BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 date, time announced! Here’s when, where and how to check Odisha Matric results

BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the board examination results of class 10th students at bseodisha.nic.in. The students who appeared for th exams can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results have been announced to check the same. The class 10th board exams were conducted from February 23 to March 8 earlier this year. According to Jahan Ara Begum, the Odisha board secretary, the class 10 exam result declaration was earlier supposed to take place on May 14, however, due to cyclone Fani the same was then delayed, as reported by Indian Express. The results will now be declared on May 20, 2019. Students can visit the official website of Odisha board at 9.30 to check their scores. BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: When to check On May 20 at 9.30 AM. BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: Where to check 1. bseodisha.nic.in 2. orissaresults.nic.in 3. odisha.indiaresults.com\/bse-orissa 4. www.bseodisha.ac.in 5. examresults.net\/orissa\/ BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check results via SMS SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLLNO - Send it to 56263 BSE Odisha 10th result 2019: How to check results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Odisha 10th result' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check the details and take a print out of the same for future More about BSE Odisha: Formed in 1953, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is an education board in the state of Odisha for all the private and public schools. It is responsible for conducting all the school and university level examination in the state. In 2014, the board examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 8 across 2818 centres in the state. Out of the 5,90,367 students who appeared for the exam, 2,16,305 boys cleared the exam, whereas 2,22,043 female students passed the exam.