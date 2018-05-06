BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2018: How to check score, results out at orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in

Check BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2018 at orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in. (Photo: IE)

BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2018: Odisha High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 examination results are expected to be released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in tomorrow, i.e May 7. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, that was conducted earlier in the year can visit the official website to check their results as soon as the link has been activated by the board. This year, more than 608,031 students had appeared for the class 10 board examination in the state of Odisha across 2,818 centres. Badri Narayan Patra, the minister of School and Mass Education, is expected to make the announcement about the declaration of the result tomorrow from the board’s office.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their results on orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to note that the official website of Odisha board might not work properly when the results have been announced, in such a case they are requested to be patient and check again later.

BSE Odisha result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in/ orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says Class 10th result

Step 3: Now enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be available on the computer screen

Step 6: Save the same and download the same or future

BSE Odisha result 2018: Check HSC class 10th results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTOR10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

BSE Odisha result 2018 date and time: Know when to check class 10 results-

The BSE Odisha Class 10th result is expected to be released tomorrow i.e May 7.

Candidates can visit the official website of Odisha board to check their results around 12 PM as it is expected that the board will activate the result link then.

More about Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha-

Established in 1955, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha.