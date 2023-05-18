Live

Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live: Odisha matric results to go live shortly at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: According to the official data, over five lath students took the Odisha HSC or Matric final exam this year.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Live

Go to Live Updates Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 Live: The wait of class 10 students of Odisha Board will come to end shortly. The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is set to announce the results of all the candidate anytime now. Once the official announcement is made, students can check the results at the official website bseodisha.ac.in. According to the board, a total of 5,85,730 students had appeared for the exam. In order to pass the exam students are required to get a minimum of 33 percent marks. Live Updates 08:53 (IST) 18 May 2023 Odisha 10th Result Live: Other results to be announced? Yes, apart from Odisha matric or HSC results that will be declared for both regular as well as other students, the officials will also announce the results of Open School Certificate exam and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exams as well. 08:36 (IST) 18 May 2023 Odisha 10th Result Live: When can you check your marks? While the Odisha class 10 results are expected to be announced by 10 am today, the actual marks can be checked only around 12 pm. 08:32 (IST) 18 May 2023 Odisha 10th Result Live: What are the official direct links for Odisha matric resuts? These are the direct links for checking the Odisha matric results bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in. bseodisha.nic.in 08:29 (IST) 18 May 2023 Odisha 10th Result Live: Hello everyone! Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Odisha matric results. We bring you the verified and confirmed updates here.