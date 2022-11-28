BSc Nursing course: Admission criteria tweaked after Bombay High Court order

Following the order of Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government has changed the criteria for admission to BSc Nursing course. Now aspirants will have to re-register with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell with marks they have obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in Class XII examinations.

According to a story published in The Indian Express, the new norms will be applicable for the remaining seats only as admissions to 1,200 of the total 6,030 seats in BSc Nursing have already been confirmed after the first round of admissions.

The criteria was tweaked following an order by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week, which stated that admissions of nursing aspirants will now be considered on the basis of marks obtained by them in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in Class XII examinations; instead of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), IE reported.

The Private Nursing School and College Management Association (PNSCMA) had made an application to the court against the CET Cell circular, which was issued in June. They made a plea that the admission to nursing courses should be done on the basis of the qualifying criteria set by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Regarding the change, the association on Sunday organised a counselling session for colleges and candidates.They requested candidates to re-register for the admission.