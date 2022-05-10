BRLF conducts online course Prabodhan for small and medium NGOs on financial management

Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF), an independent society under the Ministry of Rural Development, has opened up enrollment for their online webinar series ‘Prabodhan’ for NGOs on statutory compliances, finance, accounts, and grant management to build awareness and provide handholding support. The webinar is entirely free of cost for the NGOs. For institutional donors, organisations, corporates providing grants to NGOs, a nominal fee is charged case-to-case basis.

The enrollment for next batch of Prabodhan starting from June 1, 2022, is now open.

“The not-for-profit sector today faces the increased burden of statutory compliances with the regulatory landscape becoming more challenging and demanding for NGOs in the country. Most compliances are now online and faceless. The small and medium-sized NGOs face maximum heat in coping with this dynamic situation. These organizations are also the ones with fragile institutional standing despite the great work they do on the ground. Such organizations urgently require handholding support on compliances as evidenced from audit findings and interactions, signaling strong latent demand for capacity building of key NGO staff on issues around statutory compliances, finance, accounts and grant Management,” CS Sharad Bhargava, chief operating officer (finance), BRLF.

The webinar series would comprise of nine sessions of two hours each spread over eight weeks, focuses on educating NGOs on regulatory and statutory provisions in a fast-changing landscape facing charitable Institutions. Empower NGO teams-key functionaries and finance staff with regulatory compliances now being digital and faceless and 360-degree overview to help action ‘on the desk.’

In the last 15 months, since the roll-out of Prabodhan, BRLF has conducted 11 batches of the course, reaching out to more than 1600 NGO staff.

“In the last two years, the statutory and regulatory landscape in the country for CSOs was changing rapidly with new rules and regulations that came into force under various statutes. In this regard, it was felt imperative that the network CSOs associated with Welthungerhilfe India should be aware of these changes for ensuring maximum compliance and for approaching the institutional donors and CSR with an enhanced understanding and preparedness for developing a more meaningful partnership,” Gagan Mehta, Partner Support Officer, Welthungerhilfe India, said.

