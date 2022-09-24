British Council partners with Tamil Nadu to enhance English communication skills and teaching methodology

The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has announced an Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) with the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Government of Tamil Nadu for DDU-GKY scheme, an official statement said.

As per the statement, the OAA has been signed by S Divyadharshini, I.A.S, managing director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), Government of Tamil Nadu and Janaka Pushpanathan, director, South India, British Council, and it aims to strengthen cooperation between the State of Tamil Nadu and the UK.

“The OAA will facilitate the development of a sustainable solution to enhance the communicative skills of learners and teaching methodology of faculty under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the programme will focus on government stakeholders and rural youth between the ages of 15 and 35 years who are the beneficiaries of DDU-GKY scheme. This is in line with the CM’s mega scheme, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ launched in March this year, that aims to equip about 10 lakh youth across the State annually.

It further added that as part of the OAA, British Council will enable the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, the body responsible for the implementation of various centrally-sponsored, state-funded and externally-aided schemes for employment generation, women’s social and economic empowerment, among other key functions, to develop a special curriculum for training educators in collaboration with leading universities and higher education institutions in the UK.

