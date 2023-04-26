British Council signs MoU with Govt of Maharashtra for internationalisation of higher education.

The British Council and the Government of Maharashtra’s Department of Higher and Technical Education have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of enhancing educational and cultural exchange to support the state’s goals of knowledge and economic development. This partnership aligns with the Government of Maharashtra’s vision to empower youth through increased opportunities, improved quality of higher education, and skills development initiatives, according to an official release.

The objective of the agreement is to enhance the Government of Maharashtra’s current partnership with British Council India in order to bolster the quality of higher education and skills within the state. The partnership seeks to furnish young individuals with superior education that is on par with global standards, in addition to internationally-recognized evaluations, abilities and credentials. Furthermore, the partnership promotes the exchange of culture, creativity, and concepts, the release mentioned.

“Under this agreement with Maharashtra, we will engage in high level policy dialogues to familiarise policymakers with institutional priorities around levelling up and creating an environment that fosters excellence. Together we aim to improve the students’ experience and employability, and build a better social-economic future for Maharashtra,” Alison Barrett MBE, director India, British Council, said.

Also Read Consortium for Technical Education implements LMS at its learning centre in Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu

Furthermore, The British Council aims to support internationalisation of higher education in Maharashtra, including research and mobility. The agreement intends to create opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration in areas of mutual interest. The two entities aim to work together to strengthen Maharashtra’s higher education ecosystem with a focus on capacity building, leadership development, and faculty training through workshops, mentoring, and knowledge exchange. A working group comprising representatives from Maharashtra Government and British Council will implement this partnership, as per the release.

Also Read Plaksha University signs MoA with Cornell University to enhance global academic exchange

“We want Maharashtra’s higher education institutions to be internationalised and want to create opportunities that will increase collaboration between India and UK, which in turn will help improve skills and confidence of young people in the state. We are looking forward to developing high quality partnerships with UK higher education institutions to create better research and development facilities and we intend to create tangible positive impact in the lives of the students across the state,” Chandrakant Dada Patil, minister, Government of Maharashtra, Department of Higher, Technical Education, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn