British Council launches summer camp for kids with specialised course themes.

The British Council has announced the launch of a Summer Camp aimed at kids. The first batch will begin on May 22nd and conclude on June 2nd, while the third batch will run from June 5th to June 16th. The Summer Camp is an opportunity for children aged between 6-17 years to explore their creativity and pursue their interests in an enjoyable and stimulating environment. The specialised course themes, ‘Fire my imagination!’ and ‘Motivate me!’, have been designed to offer each child a distinct experience, according to an official release.

The summer camp aims to provide a balanced mix of entertainment and education, where kids can participate in interactive storytelling and practical activities. It’s an ideal platform for enhancing children’s English language proficiency, developing self-assurance, and acquiring valuable life skills like imaginative thinking, teamwork, decision-making, and analytical reasoning, the release mentioned.

Furthermore, The summer camp is aimed at providing children with a feeling of achievement and advancement. Under the guidance of British Council’s teachers, kids will undertake various projects, evaluate their progress, and commemorate their accomplishments, the release noted.

