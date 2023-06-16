British Council launches 'Literary Legends' programme to nurture young writers' skills.

The British Council has crafted a programme tailored specifically for young students aged 11 to 14. The course aims to cultivate their writing abilities, ignite their creativity, and nurture them into influential writers. Dubbed the ‘Literary Legends’ course, aims to offer a stimulating platform for children to unleash their imaginations and acquire the skills necessary to write with purpose. British Council claims that through its engaging lessons and interactive activities, participants can learn the art of constructive writing, be it through crafting captivating blogs, journalistic narratives, compelling short stories, or the creation of vibrant characters, according to an official release.

In this 10-day programme, students will be encouraged to cultivate their distinct voice and viewpoint, free from any confines. By refining their writing abilities, students will enhance their self-assurance in expressing their thoughts and perspectives, empowering them to communicate effectively. Additionally, this course equips students with valuable tools and techniques for unleashing their creative thinking, igniting their inspiration to produce fresh and captivating works of literature, the release mentioned.

Also Read NTA reschedules CUET exam for Northeastern students; Meghalaya education minister announces

The Literary Legends course curriculum covers a range of topics, including developing plots, creating characters, dialogue writing, short stories, and blogging for the internet. Children will also get a chance to interact with other budding writers and gain inspiration to reach their full potential and build their own writing community. It has been carefully designed to ignite students’ creative spark and help them thrive in the world of creative writing, it added.