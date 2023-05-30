British Council collaborates with Microsoft; aims to enhance job opportunities for four lakh young Indians.

The British Council and Microsoft India have joined hands to establish a three-year partnership programme called ‘English Skills for Youth.’ This initiative aims to enrich the prospects of young individuals, aged 18-25, particularly women, residing in economically disadvantaged communities throughout India. The primary goal of the ‘English Skills for Youth’ initiative is to enhance the employability of the youth. Microsoft and the British Council have worked together to develop this programme, which focuses on imparting one of the most sought-after skills – the English language – to students, according to an official release.

Additionally, participants will receive training in essential foundational skills such as collaboration, critical thinking, soft skills, and leadership abilities. This comprehensive development plan aims to improve employment opportunities and facilitate further education prospects for the youth. To address the gender gap in the workplace, the programme intends to enrol 75% female learners, the release mentioned.

To ensure maximum outreach, the English Skills for Youth programme will be incorporated into rural engineering colleges connected to Microsoft’s ongoing NGO/partner skilling initiatives for underprivileged individuals. This innovative approach aims to positively impact 60,000 young individuals and 600 teachers in the initial three-year pilot phase. Looking ahead, the programme aspires to extend its benefits to 400,000 young people participating in Microsoft Philanthropies funded projects over the long term, it added.

“Enabling young people, particularly women, with life and employment opportunities is at the core of all our work in culture, education and English so we are delighted to announce the ‘English Skills for Youth’ programme with Microsoft India. This partnership model brings together expertise in developing the range of skills such as working collaboratively, critical thinking, English communication and soft skills, and leadership skills that are crucial for the age group of 18-25 years to improve their employability opportunities,” Alison Barrett MBE, director India, British Council, said.

The program will primarily focus on enhancing English communication skills and soft skills among students. This will empower them to confidently present themselves during job interviews and thrive in organisations with a global customer base. By providing these essential skills, the programme aims to increase employability and enable students to sustain their jobs effectively, as per the release.

