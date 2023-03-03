British Council announces STEM scholarships for 2023-24

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities has announced the third cohort of British Council Scholarships for Women in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses, according to an official release. The council aims to provide Merit-based allocation of 26 scholarships and fellowships for female STEM scholars from India and other South Asian nations without any country-specific limitations, the release mentioned.

The objective of the scholarships is to boost the STEM careers of the chosen female scholars and empower them to advance research and innovation in their home nation by exposing them to the expertise in the UK’s distinguished STEM domains, the release stated. Furthermore, The selected Indian scholars will have the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a university in the UK, and the scholarship will provide coverage for tuition fees, stipend, travel expenses, visa fees, health insurance fees, specialised assistance for mothers, and English language training, release added.

The scholarships will also provide the scholars a long-lasting platform to connect with the UK through active engagement in the alumni network and inspire the next generation of women in STEM, as per the release. “At British Council, we believe that scientific and technological domains stand to gain a lot more through increasing accessibility of women. These scholarships aims to bring talented women’s fantastic creativity and unique perspective to these domains making it richer and more productive,” Rittika Chanda Parruck, director education, India, British Council, said.

The scholarship is also open to women with dependents to apply, with extra support. The deadline for application differs according to university – but are between March and May 2023, the release added.