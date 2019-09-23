British Council and TeamLease to help drive employability

British Council and TeamLease Group have tied-up to offer a free mobile English test and certificate to 1 lakh Indians by end of 2019.
The first 1 lakh people to take the test will get a free British Council certificate. Barbara Wickham OBE, Country Director, British Council India, said, “We recognise the great work TeamLease is doing in employability and are delighted to partner with them to increase the reach of our new free English test to India’s workforce.”
