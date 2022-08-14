British Council and Tamil Nadu govt completes professional English programme for state officers

British Council and the Government of Tamil Nadu has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focussed on collaboration for English language training of Tamil Nadu’s youth. The MoU aims to empower them with specialised education in speaking and writing English fluently, as well as to prepare them for interviews. This will enable them to fine-tune their skills and enhance their employability.

The MoU further aims to strengthen the efforts of the youth towards integrating education and culture. The MoU also seeks to develop collaborations at the British Council library and English learning center in Chennai which serves as a learning hub for learners, entrepreneurs, visitors from the UK and for the people of the city of Chennai.

“The specially customised and curated courses delivered holistic understanding of communicating in the English language that will add long term value to our officers. We believe that with this training the officers will be able to carry out their tasks with more confidence and efficiency. We have received very positive feedback from the candidates and look forward to initiating more programmes like this, with British Council,” Grace Pachuau, IAS, Additional Commissioner, Industries and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu said.

Designed by British Council, the programme was designed with a strong focus on business (workplace) communication, email and report writing and delivered to 41 officials of the Department of Industries and Commerce from different districts of Tamil Nadu. Prior to the training, the candidates were assessed by British Council CELTA qualified teachers and were divided into different batches based on their English proficiency. Based on the level check results the academic team worked on the content for the courses.

The programme by British Council is a new addition to its work towards creating opportunities for, and upskilling of government officials. The participants were placed in fours batches from upper Intermediate to Elementary level and the courses were delivered over a period of about eight weeks, starting from June 20,2022 and ending on August 11, 2022.

“We have always aimed at enabling learners with tools and skills to transform themselves and their communities to achieve better socio-economic outcomes, with our interactive ‘learning through doing’ approach. British Council is constantly working on this mission through our English learning centers in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, where more than one lakh students have taken a course in the last five years,” Janaka Pushpanathan, director, South India, British Council said.

