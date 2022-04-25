Brillmindz launches mobile app Tutopia for Bengali medium students in WB

Mobile application development company Brillmindz, has devveloped Tutopia an e-learning mobile application targetting West Bengal (WB) board students of class eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12, who did not have an affordable e-learning tool to continue their education process. The idea for the app began during the Covid-19 outbreak where students were restricted for normal classroom settings.

“There has been profound research from our team about the inability for several students to get easy and affordable access to eLearning which is now made possible through Tutopia,” Sarwar Ahmed, CEO of Brillmindz said.

The features in the Tutopia app include live classes, descriptive tutorials, notes taking for diverse subjects, mock tests, preparatory tests, audio and video learning with question and answer across all the subjects. The company claims due to an efficient Learning Managment System (LMS), students can be engaged deeply in academics by maintaining the same level of interest throughout the journey. Tutopia eLearning app includes timely scheduled tests to increase the confidence of students and prepare them for the bigger challenges.

The company claims that Tutopia comprise of a team of skilled subject matter experts across all the subjects. These experts have developed all the academic content employing advanced 3D animation, infographics, visual representations, among others. It further claims that the students learning via Tutopia get the benefit of the ‘relate and remember’ technique where they will not have the compulsion of traditional repetitive strategies.

Read also: AICTE approves institutions to offer new courses in engineering and technology